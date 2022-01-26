Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forward Scottie Barnes are listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Chicago against the Bulls while centre Khem Birch remains out.

VanVleet and Barnes are listed as questionable for tonight's game in Chicago. Birch remains out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 26, 2022

All three players missed Tuesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. Both VanVleet (knee) and Barnes (Wrist) were missing their first game, while Birch sat out his sixth straight because of a broken nose he suffered against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 14.

VanVleet is averaging a career-best 21.7 points and 7.0 assists per game on 42.1 per cent shooting from the field. Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick last summer, is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting just shy of 47 per cent. Birch is scoring 5.8 points a night in 23 games.

After their matchup with the Bulls, Toronto will head to Miami to take on the Heat Saturday night.