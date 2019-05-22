Chamblin: 'Right now no one's a champ, we have to find what will make us 2019 champs'

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American linebacker Freddie Bishop III.

Bishop, 29, played five games for the Memphis Express of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019, making four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Bishop has nine games of NFL experience with the New York Jets from 2016-17. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders after completing his college career at Western Michigan.

The Argos also announced the release of American defensive back Devin Butler.