Injured Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen is not with the club as they get set to play the first of four road games beginning Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Andersen is back in Toronto and has a follow-up appointment to look at the lower-body injury that has kept him out since March 19.

A determination will be made after the appointment on whether or not he will join Toronto on their road trip, which sees them take on the Jets twice before heading to Calgary to battle the Flames.

Goaltenders Ian Scott and Veini Vehviläinen were on the ice with the Leafs Wednesday according to Kristen Shilton, while Jack Campbell was in the starter's net.

Michael Hutchinson started Toronto's last game on Monday night, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers where he stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Andersen is 13-8-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 23 appearances so far this season. He is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.