Hurricanes' Andersen to be re-evaluated in one week

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will be re-evaluated in about one week as he battles a lower-body injury, head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Monday.

Brind'Amoui said Andersen will be reevaluated in about a week to "see where he's at." — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) April 18, 2022

Andersen was injured late in Saturday night's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

"Carolina obviously hoping it's not too serious at this point but the MRI will give a clearer picture," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted Sunday.

Hearing Andersen’s MRI came back negative which is good. There’s hope he can be ready for the playoffs. But as @SaraCivian says here, the team will have a better update next week on him. https://t.co/XCKYaib0h2 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 18, 2022

The 32-year-old allowed seven goals on 33 shots Saturday, leaving the game late after appearing to suffer the injury while sliding to his left following a save.

Andersen has been lights out in 2021-22, posting a goals-against average of 2.17 and a save percentage of .922 in 52 games this season for the Hurricanes, his first in Carolina.

The Hurricanes head into play Monday tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 104 points.