10m ago
Andersen out with lower-body injury
Frederik Andersen will not dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
'He earns it every day': Tavares impressed with Matthews' focus
Frederik Andersen will not dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.
Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Maple Leafs versus Calgary tonight.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 22, 2021
Frederik Andersen will not dress due to a lower-body injury.
#LeafsForever
Michael Hutchinson will start in goal instead. Joseph Woll will serve as the backup to Hutchinson.
Minutes earlier, the Flames announced that their goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, will not dress Monday night either because of an upper-body injury. David Rittich will start for Calgary.
The 31-year-old has a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of 9.05 in 16 games so far this season.
The Leafs and Flames will be back in action against one another on Wednesday night.