Frederik Andersen will not dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Maple Leafs versus Calgary tonight.



Michael Hutchinson will start in goal instead. Joseph Woll will serve as the backup to Hutchinson.

Minutes earlier, the Flames announced that their goaltender, Jacob Markstrom, will not dress Monday night either because of an upper-body injury. David Rittich will start for Calgary.

The 31-year-old has a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of 9.05 in 16 games so far this season.

The Leafs and Flames will be back in action against one another on Wednesday night.