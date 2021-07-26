The path forward for the Maple Leafs is far less obvious this offseason

While there is still time before free agency opens on Wednesday, goaltender Frederik Andersen has yet to receive an offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun notes there are several teams who will be interested should Andersen become an unrestricted free agent.

Andersen is coming off a five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs prior to the start of the 2016 season.

It was an odd 2020-21 season for the 31-year-old. Finishing with a goals-against average of 2.96 and a save percentage of .895 in 24 games, Andersen played in just one game after March 19 because of a lower-body injury and did not see any time in the playoffs, giving way to Jack Campbell as the Maple Leafs fell to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.

Andersen was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks five summers ago and has a GAA of 2.79 and .914 save percentage in 268 regular season games for Toronto. For his career, Andersen owns a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in eight NHL seasons.