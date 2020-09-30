With exactly 10 days to go until Free Agent Frenzy, one name has rocketed up TSN Hockey’s Top 75 list.

That would be Minnesota Wild defenceman Carson Soucy, a Group VI unrestricted free agent. To qualify as a Group VI free agent, a player must be at least 25, played three pro seasons and appeared in fewer than 80 NHL games.

The Wild was painfully close to the games played threshold that would have limited Soucy’s leverage as a restricted free agent. Soucy, 26, needed to skate in a combined 76 career regular season and playoff games (pro-rated from the usual 80 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) for the Wild to retain him as an RFA.

Soucy ended up at 66 combined career games after missing the Wild’s final nine pre-pause games due to injury and then playing four games in the postseason.

As a result, Soucy is now up to No. 19 on the Top 75, as sources say more than a third of the NHL’s teams are hungry to see him hit the market on Oct. 9.

That interest and freedom has increased his price. The belief is Soucy could well land in the $2.5 million to $3 million range on a multi-year deal.

Minnesota remains locked in discussions to keep him and Soucy has expressed his desire to remain with the Wild. He has been here before: Even though Minnesota drafted him in 2013, he had the option to become a UFA after playing all four years at the Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth but chose to sign with the Wild.

The 6-foot-5 pride of small-town Irma, Alta. (pop: 521) netted seven goals – his most in a single season since midget hockey – and seven assists while averaging 15:38 per night over 55 games this season.

Where will The King move his throne?

It’s the end of an era, as the New York Rangers officially announced on Wednesday that they are buying out the final year of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract ­– as first reported by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger on Tuesday.

We’re told the Rangers actually planned the buyout for Sept. 30 to pay homage to a No. 30 that will one day hang from the World’s Most Famous rafters at Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist will be remembered for being the definition of determination, competitive fire and class on Broadway for more than 15 years. Oh, yes, and his hair and sartorial eye.

All indications are King Henrik wants to continue playing. Where? And what does the five-time Vezina Trophy finalist have left in the tank?

It will likely come down to fit in a backup role. Lundqvist, 38, has more than $100 million in career earnings and will take home $5.5 million this season from the Rangers as part of the buyout.

His agent, Don Meehan, simply told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Wednesday: “To be determined.”

Lundqvist joins the Top 75 at No. 44, below projected starters Jacob Markstrom, Robin Lehner and Braden Holtby, as well as likely platoon goalies Anton Khudobin, Corey Crawford, Thomas Greiss and Cam Talbot.

Lundqvist is in the backup category along with Mike Smith, Brian Elliott and Ryan Miller. Unranked netminders Jimmy Howard and Craig Anderson are also available.

Solid interest in Bobby Ryan

Early indications are that teams have expressed plenty of interest in former Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan, who was bought out of the final two years of his deal last week.

Ryan, 33, debuts at No. 33 on the Top 75 in his first trip to free agency. Since he was bought out, teams are free to engage in discussions with Ryan now, but he is not permitted to sign until Oct. 9.

His perseverance through alcohol addiction earned him the 2020 Bill Masterton Trophy and makes him a character addition to any lineup.

Here is TSN Hockey’s latest Top 75 free agent list with 10 days to go until the Free Agent Frenzy begins on Oct. 9:

1 Alex Pietrangelo

2 Taylor Hall

3 Torey Krug

4 Jacob Markstrom

5 Robin Lehner

6 Mike Hoffman

7 Tyler Toffoli

8 Evgenii Dadonov

9 Erik Haula

10 Kevin Shattenkirk

11 Tyson Barrie

12 Braden Holtby

13 Anton Khudobin

14 Mikael Granlund

15 T.J. Brodie

16 Corey Perry

17 Sami Vatanen

18 Brenden Dillon

19 Carson Soucy

20 Chris Tanev

21 Zdeno Chara

22 Justin Braun

23 Travis Hamonic

24 Corey Crawford

25 Wayne Simmonds

26 Dustin Byfuglien

27 Ilya Kovalchuk

28 Cody Ceci

29 Erik Gustafsson

30 Thomas Greiss

31 Carl Soderberg

32 Pat Maroon

33 Bobby Ryan

34 Matt Martin

35 Kyle Clifford

36 Vladislav Namestnikov

37 Justin Schultz

38 Craig Smith

39 Jesper Fast

40 Derick Brassard

41 Conor Sheary

42 Cam Talbot

43 Andrej Sekera

44 Henrik Lundqvist

45 Mattias Janmark

46 Michael Frolik

47 Mike Smith

48 Dylan DeMelo

49 Mark Borowiecki

50 Derek Grant

51 Trevor van Riemsdyk

52 Tyler Ennis

53 Patrick Marleau

54 Jason Spezza

55 Colin Wilson

56 Radko Gudas

57 Andy Greene

58 Mikko Koivu

59 Alex Galchenyuk

60 Tyler Pitlick

61 Jimmy Vesey

62 Cody Eakin

63 Brian Elliott

64 Trevor Lewis

65 Ben Hutton

66 Ryan Miller

67 Luke Schenn

68 Zemgus Girgensons

69 Ron Hainsey

70 Jon Merrill

71 Melker Karlsson

72 Tomas Nosek

73 Johan Larsson

74 Michael Del Zotto

75 Jan Rutta