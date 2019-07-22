Marner: 'I'm sure something gets done before the season starts'

Free agent goaltender Michal Neuvirth told Czech Republic news outlet ISport that he will spend training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs on a professional tryout contract.

"I definitely want to go back to the NHL. I've been dealing with a couple of teams, and we've agreed with Toronto, so I'm going to try out to the Maple Leafs," Neuvirth said, per a Google translation.

Neuvirth appeared in just seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season due to injury, posting a 1-4-1 record with a .859 save percentage and a 4.27 goals-against average. He allowed three goals and posted a win in his lone AHL game last season.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of 257 career NHL games, owning a 105-93-26 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.71 GAA. He is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract with the Flyers.

Neuvirth entered the league as a second round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2006 and has played for the Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Flyers in his career.

The Maple Leafs currently have Frederik Andersen, Michael Hutchinson and Garret Sparks under contract for this season at goaltender.