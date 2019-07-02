Free agent guard/forward Danny Green is currently mulling playing for the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks or the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

The Instagram and Twitter accounts associated with Green's "Inside The Green Room" podcast shared the update regarding Green’s free agency on Tuesday evening.

In regards to the Mavericks odds, in particular, to land Green, his friend and co-host on the podcast, Harrison Sanford, tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Dallas has really strong odds to ultimately come away with Green.

The Mavericks, who have liked Danny Green since the last time he was a free agent, are in a strong position to land him regardless of the fallout from the Lakers & Raptors pursuit of Kawhi Leonard. — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 2, 2019

The Mavs believe Danny Green can provide valuable floor spacing for Doncic/Porzingis pick and roll actions, influence winning habits in a young locker room and add a valuable defensive presence on the wing ... Green and his camp see his worth there and have been offered as such — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 2, 2019

In an interview on Tuesday with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Sanford reiterated the strong interest, he says, the Mavericks have in Green.

"I'm tweeting about the Mavericks a lot because Danny is thinking about the Mavericks a lot," Sanford said. "As time has gone on here, he's really valued what the Mavericks have put in front of him.

"I think at the beginning of free agency, he was going to wait on Kawhi, and I think there's part of him that still kind of wants to. But I think, seeing what he has in front of him ... a tantalizing offer ... He just turned 32 last week so there's some assurances that he wants as he continues his career."

According to Sanford, Green has held off from signing with a team thus far because he's waiting on Kawhi Leonard, who Green played seven years with as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and last season with the Raptors, to make his own free agency decision first. However, Sanford told 105.3 The Fan that Green may not wait on Leonard much longer.

"That's correct. Danny's gotten to the point where he's seriously considering passing on waiting for Kawhi to make a decision. He has to take care of himself. He plays in the NBA and he's very cognizant as all players are of what's out there on the market for him and for players like him. I know for a fact that tonight he's meeting with his agent out in Winnipeg (where he's doing basketball camps) and there will be a serious huddle as regards to making a decision and weighing that against waiting on Kawhi."

Despite the Mavericks' seemingly strong interest in Green, the 32-year-old guard/forward said in a recent interview with popular morning radio show "The Breakfast Club" that he wanted to return to the reigning NBA champion Raptors. The Lakers, on the other hand, have widely been rumoured to be interested in Green because of how his strong shooting ability would fit alongside how LeBron James plays.

Green, who's entering his 11th NBA season, averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season with the Raptors on a career-best 45.5 per cent shooting from three-point range.