Arizona Coyotes Rick Tocchet on how he views coaching to be a true partnership between the coaches and the players:

"Yeah, I'm their coach. It's just not a dictatorship. It's not 'what I say goes.'

You act that way, I think it turns players off. I don't have a ton of rules - I don't have 10 or 15 rules. I think you've got to let the room run the show a couple of times. Obviously, as a coach there are some things that are non-negotiable - hard work or something of a system, the way you play - sometimes you tweak some stuff.

I've had players come in and say, 'let's do this and let's do that' - and I'll agree with them. I have no problem - it's a partnership with the players. You've got to have these guys have room to grow.

Once you have too many rules for players, it just becomes too much. You've just got to communicate. The players respect that you're in a tough position. Coaching's tough. There's a lot of pressure, jobs are on the line and you control people's jobs too. I think it's really good to call it a partnership with the players nowadays."

