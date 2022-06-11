What kind of impact could Moreno have on the Jays?

Gabriel Moreno is about to officially get his Major League career started.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that they are calling up their top prospect ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

As a corresponding move, catcher Zack Collins has been sent to triple-A Buffalo.

Moreno has appeared in 35 games this season at Triple-A Buffalo and has posted a .323 average with a home run and 23 RBIs.

The 22-year-old is the fifth-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball according to Baseball America.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native was signed by the Blue Jays in August of 2016.

Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand on Tuesday.