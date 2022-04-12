Mitchell on Manoah's spectacular season debut: The sky is the limit for this guy

Toronto Blue Jays catching prospect Gabriel Moreno will make his season debut Tuesday night and bat second as the Buffalo Bisons take on the Rochester Red Wings in triple-A action.

The 22-year-old backstop was a late arrival to camp because of visa issues and only participated in one spring training game. He was assigned to minor league camp in late March.

The organization's top prospect, Moreno appeared in 37 games last season across three minor league levels, hitting .367 with eight home runs and 45 RBI.

The Bisons currently sit 4-2 on the season.