Toronto Blue Jays catching prospect Gabriel Moreno collected two hits and an RBI in his season debut as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Rochester Red Wings 6-4 Tuesday night.

Moreno singled to centre off former Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez in his first at-bat and then poked an RBI single to right in his next time up, finishing 2-for-5 on the night.

The 22-year-old backstop was a late arrival to camp because of visa issues and only participated in one spring training game. He was assigned to minor league camp in late March.

The organization's top prospect, Moreno appeared in 37 games last season across three minor league levels, hitting .367 with eight home runs and 45 RBI.

The Bisons currently sit 5-2 on the season.