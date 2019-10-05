DeBues-Stafford breaks her own Canadian record in 1,500 M at worlds

DOHA, Qatar — Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford broke her own national record in the women's 1,500-metre final Saturday at the world track and field championships.

The Toronto runner finished sixth in three minutes 56.12 seconds, trimming over three seconds from her previous best of 3:59.59 set last August in Zurich.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won gold in 3:51.95. Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took silver and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia won bronze.

DeBues-Stafford first broke the Canadian record in July. Her time of 4:00.26 in London was one-100th of a second faster than Lynn Williams' mark from 1985.

Also Saturday, the Canadian women's 4x400-metre relay team qualified for Sunday's final by finishing third in the opening heat in 3:25.86.

In men's shot put, Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ont., was ninth. In the women's 100-metre hurdles, Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., did not advance after finishing last in her seven-runner heat with a time of 13.49 seconds.

In the women's 5,000 metres, Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., was 13th in 14:59.95, a personal best at the distance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.