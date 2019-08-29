ZURICH — Gabriela DeBues-Stafford continued to rewrite the Canadian record book in middle-distance running on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Toronto became the first Canadian woman to dip under the four minute mark in the 1,500 metres, racing to a time of three minutes 59.59 to finish third at the Diamond League final.

"I was so pleased with my race execution that I didn't realize for awhile that I had broken 4," DeBues-Stafford posted on Instagram. "Absolutely overwhelmed. Too many people to thank, but thank you to everyone who has helped me get there . . . Thank you for believing in me. Crying a little bit as I write this. GOD WHAT A SAP AM I EH?"

DeBues-Stafford broke her own Canadian record of 4:00.26 set earlier this year.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished first in 3:57.08, and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany in 3:59.02.

DeBues-Stafford has claimed five Canadian records this season: the women's outdoor mile, 1,500 and 5,000 metres, plus two indoor records.

In other results, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., raced to third in the men's 800 in a season's best time of 1:43.51. Donovan Brazier of the U.S. (1:42.70) was first and Nijel Amos of Botswana (1:42.98) was second.

Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., was fifth in the women's shot put at 18.86 metres. And Toronto's Crystal Emmanuel was seventh in the women's 200 in 22.87 seconds.