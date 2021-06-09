'It's not going to be easy': Gallagher shares thoughts on potential opponents

Brendan Gallagher

Max Pacioretty

"When u play a guy in a playoff series you're not really thinking about any relationships you have with him other than he's the guy standing in the way of u getting to the ultimate prize"



-- #Canadiens Gallagher re the possibility of facing ex-teammate Max Pacioretty #Vegasborn — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 9, 2021

For Montreal Canadiens forward, he sees the possibility of facing ex-teammatein the third round as the guy standing in the way of getting to the Stanley Cup.

"When you play a guy in a playoff series, you're not really thinking about any relationships you have with him other than he's the guy standing in the way of you getting to the ultimate prize," Gallagher told the media.

Gallagher and Pacioretty were teammates for six seasons in Montreal before the latter was traded to the Golden Knights in September 2018 in exchange for Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick. Pacioretty also captained the Canadiens in his last three seasons with the team.

The Habs swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and will face the winner of the Golden Knights-Avalanche series.

The Golden Knights currently have a 3-2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.