58m ago
Gallagher not concerned on possibly facing Pacioretty
For Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher, he sees the possibility of facing ex-teammate Max Pacioretty in the third round as the guy standing in the way of getting to the Stanley Cup.
TSN.ca Staff
'It's not going to be easy': Gallagher shares thoughts on potential opponents
"When u play a guy in a playoff series you're not really thinking about any relationships you have with him other than he's the guy standing in the way of u getting to the ultimate prize"— Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 9, 2021
-- #Canadiens Gallagher re the possibility of facing ex-teammate Max Pacioretty #Vegasborn
"When you play a guy in a playoff series, you're not really thinking about any relationships you have with him other than he's the guy standing in the way of you getting to the ultimate prize," Gallagher told the media.
Gallagher and Pacioretty were teammates for six seasons in Montreal before the latter was traded to the Golden Knights in September 2018 in exchange for Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick. Pacioretty also captained the Canadiens in his last three seasons with the team.
The Habs swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and will face the winner of the Golden Knights-Avalanche series.
The Golden Knights currently have a 3-2 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.