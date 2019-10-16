8m ago
Game 4 of ALCS postponed due to weather
Wednesday's Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros has been postponed due to poor weather in the Bronx.
TSN.ca Staff
Game 4 will be played on Thursday with Game 5 slated for Friday at 7:08pm ET/4:08pm PT.
Houston leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after back-to-back victories.