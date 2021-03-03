Contract talks between the Carolina Hurricanes and pending unrestricted free agent Dougie Hamilton have "gone quiet," according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hamilton, who has one goal and 14 points while averaging 22:35 of ice time in 22 games this season, carries a $5.75 million cap hit in the final season of a six-year deal signed with the Calgary Flames in 2015. LeBrun said on Insider Trading the Hurricanes have no intention of moving Hamilton at the trade deadline, but he could be atop the top free agents board in July.

"Well, if he is, he’ll be the No. 1 UFA on our board like Alex Pietrangelo was last off-season," LeBrun said. "Now, he wants to stay in Carolina. His agent had dialogue last month to start the talks of an extension with the Hurricanes. Each side essentially established their positions and frankly it’s gone quiet ever since. I think there is a gap between the two positions. I would surmise that the player is more on the Pietrangelo side of things, and Carolina is more on the Torey Krug side of things in terms of salary. It’s not like they’re going to trade this guy before the deadline, they’re all-in to win and they’ll try to get this done before July 28."

Pietrangelo signed a seven-year, $61 million contract ($8.8 million AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights as a free agent in October, while Krug joined the St. Louis Blues on a seven-year, $45 million deal ($6.5 million AAV).

According to CapFriendly, the Hurricanes are projected to have $28.13 million in cap space this off-season with 13 players from their current roster under contract.

Hamilton, 27, scored 14 goals and posted 40 points in 47 games with the Hurricanes last season. He was acquired by the team from the Flames in 2018 along with Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm.

Selected ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2011 NHL Draft, Hamilton has 97 goals and 313 points in 574 career games.