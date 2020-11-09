Garcia out of Masters after positive test for COVID-19

Sergio Garcia will not participate in the Masters this week after testing positive for COVID-19, the tournament announced Monday.

Garcia, who won the tournament in 2017, wrote on Twitter Monday that he started experiencing symptoms after taking part in the Houston Open. He missed the cut on Friday at 5-over after two rounds.

"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough," Garcia wrote. "The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.

"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @TheMasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."

Garcia picked up his 11th career PGA Tour victory last month at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 40-year-old had made the cut in three straight tournaments prior to the Houston Open.

Missing the Masters will end of streak of competing in 84 consecutive majors for Garcia.

