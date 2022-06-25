The MLS looks like it's close to getting another European star.

According to Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com, LAFC is finalizing a deal to sign former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Bale is set to become a free agent when his deal with Real Madrid expires this summer. Bogert adds Bale will join LAFC on a one-year term running through next June and will not require a Designated Player Spot.

The 32-year-old has 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 combined appearances with Real Madrid since joining the club from Tottenham in 2013.

Internationally for Wales, Bale has 38 goals while helping lead the club to their first World Cup berth since 1958.

LAFC enters play Saturday first in the MLS' Western Conference at 9-3-3 for 30 points.