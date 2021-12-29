Treliving: 'Our goal and expectation is to be a playoff team'

Goaltender Garret Sparks was loaned to the Calgary Flames from the Orlando Solar Bears on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the 27-year-old will attend training camp with the Flames on a professional try-out.

Sparks made his ECHL season debut earlier this month, turning aside 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime win for the Solar Bears.

He appeared in one NHL game last season, allowing two goals on 14 shots in a relief appearance for the Vegas Golden Knights. In 26 AHL games, he had an 8-14-4 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average with the Chicago Wolves.

Garret Sparks is on his way to an NHL training camp, while Michael Lackey has been activated from IR in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/j1HPh0dXU5 — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 28, 2020

Prior to his time with the Golden Knights franchise, Sparks played several seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and appeared in 37 games total with the Leafs. Sparks has career record of 14-18-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .897 save percentage over parts of three NHL seasons.

He also spent time with the Solar Bears for three years from 2013 to 2016.

A native of Elmhurst, Ill., Sparks was selected in the seventh round (No. 190 overall) by Toronto in the 2011 NHL Draft.