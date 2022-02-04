Bettman: NHL will consider moving 2022 Draft out of Montreal if restrictions still in place

2022 NHL Draft could be moved out of Montreal if restrictions are still in place

Speaking to the media on Friday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the league will consider moving the 2022 Draft out of Montreal if Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

Gary Bettman says the NHL will consider moving the 2022 draft out of Montreal if restrictions remain in place in Quebec. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 4, 2022

The Canadiens are currently limited to a maximum of 500 spectators in attendance for their scheduled games on Feb. 8, 10, 12, and 13. With these limitations, there are no spectators in the stands, with only a few suites open. The club is currently awaiting for an update on Public Health restrictions prior to making announcements for their slate of home games beginning on Feb. 17.

The 2022 Draft is currently scheduled to be held over two days: July 7 (Round1) and July 8 (Rounds 2-7).

Montreal was also scheduled to host the 2020 NHL Draft, which was forced to become a virtual event due to COVID-19.