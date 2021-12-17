National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the suspension that was assessed to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

However, the suspension has been reduced down to four games from the original length of six.

(Pionk) was subsequently cleared to play on December 14 and he only missed three (3) games, two (2) of which would have been missed in any event on account of his own." Bettman wrote in his Commissioner's ruling.

"I have therefore taken this additional fact (not available to DPS at the time of its decision) into account in reducing the length of Mr. Spezza’s suspension from six (6) games to four (4) games."

Spezza now is eligible to return for the Maple Leafs’ next game, scheduled for Dec. 18.

The incident occurred in the third period of the team's Dec. 5 meeting when Pionk, who was falling to the ice on the play, was reaching to clear the puck with his hand. Spezza's knee made contact with Pionk's head on the hit.