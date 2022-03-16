1h ago
Trent Jr., VanVleet questionable vs. Clippers
Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet are questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
TSN.ca Staff
Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet are questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game vs the Clippers with a non-COVID illness. VanVleet is also questionable. Anunoby doubtful. Flynn still out.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 16, 2022
Trent Jr. was added to the injury report while he deals with a non-COVID illness.
VanVleet missed Saturday's 127-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets as he continued to recover from a right knee injury. He played in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the point guard has missed six of Toronto's last nine games.
The 28-year-old All-Star is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season.
In other injury news, OG Anunoby (fractured finger) is doubtful, while Malachi Flynn is out.