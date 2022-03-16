Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet are questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game vs the Clippers with a non-COVID illness. VanVleet is also questionable. Anunoby doubtful. Flynn still out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 16, 2022

Trent Jr. was added to the injury report while he deals with a non-COVID illness.

VanVleet missed Saturday's 127-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets as he continued to recover from a right knee injury. He played in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the point guard has missed six of Toronto's last nine games.

The 28-year-old All-Star is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season.

In other injury news, OG Anunoby (fractured finger) is doubtful, while Malachi Flynn is out.