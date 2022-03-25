41m ago
Trent Jr. questionable, Flynn ruled out against Pacers
The Raptors had both Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn back at practice on Friday morning, but neither could be confirmed for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
TSN.ca Staff
How important is Top 6 finish for Raptors?
The Raptors had both Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn back at practice on Friday morning, but neither could be confirmed for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Trent Jr. has been suffering from a hyperextended left toe, but was able to participate in a light practice Friday and while providing updates, head coach Nick Nurse said he considered the 23-year-old "questionable."
Flynn was able to participate with some light work, but according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, he has been ruled out.
The point guard has been dealing with a strained left hamstring that he suffered on March 4 in a loss to the Orlando Magic.