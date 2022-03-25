The Raptors had both Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn back at practice on Friday morning, but neither could be confirmed for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Trent Jr. has been suffering from a hyperextended left toe, but was able to participate in a light practice Friday and while providing updates, head coach Nick Nurse said he considered the 23-year-old "questionable."

Trent participated in the Raptors’ light practice today. Nurse says his injured toe is feeling a lot better. He’ll be questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Indiana. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2022

Flynn was able to participate with some light work, but according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, he has been ruled out.

Flynn was also able to do some work in practice today, but wasn’t going full speed. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2022

The point guard has been dealing with a strained left hamstring that he suffered on March 4 in a loss to the Orlando Magic.