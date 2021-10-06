Raptors may have found another hidden gem in undrafted rookie Champagnie

Gary Trent Jr. is expected to be available to make his pre-season debut Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers, tweets TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Trent missed Toronto's opener because of quad soreness but is no longer on the Raptors' injury report.

Yuta Watanabe will miss the game with a calf strain and did not travel to Philadelphia, along with Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher and Khem Birch, who also did not make the trip.

Toronto opened its pre-season schedule Monday night, defeating the 76ers 123-107 in Toronto in their first game at Scotiabank Arena in nearly 600 days.

The Raptors will open their regular season schedule on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.