BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — The Gatineau Olympiques will have the first two picks in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft on June 5 after winning the draft lottery on Wednesday.

The Olympiques had 85.5 per cent of the balls in the lottery with their own pick, along with picks acquired from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Halifax Mooseheads. The Halifax pick was the lottery winner.

Gatineau will pick first, second and fourth.

The Saint John Sea Dogs get the No. 3 pick and the Quebec Remparts will select fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.