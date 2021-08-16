The Gatineau Olympiques announced Monday that the team has invited goaltender Ève Gascon to take part at training camp this week.

"It is an honour for us that Eve has agreed to participate in the camp," said Olympiques general manager/head coach Louis Robitaille in a statement. "She has shown in the past that she can compete at any level.

"Her pedigree is amazing. She will have the chance to show all her talent during the camp."

Gascon, 18, played for the Cégep de Saint-Laurent Patriotes last season and became the first female player in history to earn a regular position at the midget AAA level with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix.

The Terrebonne, Que. native was to represent Canada at the U-18 Women’s World Championship last January before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gascon is not the only female player making her mark in the Canadian Hockey League. Goaltender Taya Currie made history in June by becoming the first female athlete ever chosen in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft. She was selected in the 14th round, 267th overall, by the Sarnia Sting.