It's been a rough last few years for basketball in the Motor City.

The Pistons' last winning record came in 2015-16 and they will not be one of the 22 teams heading to Orlando, finishing the 2019-20 season with a record of 20-46.

While change might be on the way under new general manager Troy Weaver, it appears Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose could be staying put next season.

"I know he's anxious to get back and show people what kind of player he is after just playing a few games last year, but as long as Blake is in a Pistons uniform and under contract, I look forward to working with him in helping us restore the Pistons. He's definitely in our plans going forward," Weaver said Monday at his introductory news conference.

The 31-year-old power forward played in only 18 games this season before electing for left knee surgery. He is under contract for $36.6 million next season and carries a player option for $38.9 million the season after.

Meanwhile, Weaver said another player who has a well documented history of knee issues could also be in his team's future.

Weaver called Rose a "big time" player and said the team is excited to help him move forward and continue to rebuild his career.

Rose enjoyed his second strong season in a row, pouring in 18.1 points a game on 49 per cent shooting while dishing our 5.6 assists a night -- his highest total since 2012.

The former MVP is owed $7.6 million next season and will be a free agent the season after.

The NBA is planning to restart its 2019-20 season on July 30 at Disney World should it be deemed safe to do so.