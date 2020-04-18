The New York Giants have the fourth overall pick in Thursday's National Football League Draft.

For now, anyway.

General manager Dave Gettleman told reporters Friday on a conference call the team will "seriously entertain" trading the pick.

"We're sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It's going to happen pretty soon," Gettleman said. "I'm going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say, 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

The Giants own just two picks in the top 95 and according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, adding picks by trading back appears to be a desire.

Raanan adds the Detroit Lions are also open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, which could make things more difficult for the Giants.

The Cincinnati Bengals own the top pick in the draft and are widely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, while Washington owns the No. 2 selection.

After going 11-5 in 2016, the Giants have struggled, finishing last season at 4-12 to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season.