45m ago
Former Flames head coach Ward joining Ducks' coaching staff
Former Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward is joining Dallas Eakins' coaching staff with the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Ward was replaced behind the bench in Calgary by Daryl Sutter midway through the 2020-21 NHL season. He had led the Flames to an 11-11-2 record before getting fired.
Ward took over the Flames head coaching job after Bill Peters resigned in 2019.