Button: Habs need to find a way to disrupt Fleury's rhythm

Former Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward is joining Dallas Eakins' coaching staff with the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Coaching carousel stops in Anaheim. Former Flames head coach Geoff Ward to join Dallas Eakins staff. Kirk Muller was also a candidate before accepting the job in Calgary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 15, 2021

Ward was replaced behind the bench in Calgary by Daryl Sutter midway through the 2020-21 NHL season. He had led the Flames to an 11-11-2 record before getting fired.

Ward took over the Flames head coaching job after Bill Peters resigned in 2019.