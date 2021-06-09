Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Wednesday that injured outfielder George Springer remains on the road with the team but still doesn't have a date for a rehab assignment.

George Springer is still with #BlueJays on the road and it’s still a day-by-day situation, per Charlie Montoyo.



“Rehab assignment shouldn’t be too far from now, I just don’t know what date." — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 9, 2021

"Rehab assignment shouldn't be too far from now, I just don't know what date," Montoyo said, calling it a day-by-day situation.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins described Springer's recovery as "extremely encouraging" over the weekend but also did not indicate when the 31-year-old would progress to the game action.

“It’s been extremely encouraging to see the energy he has on the field, how excited and encouraged he is by being back to baseball activity and recovering well, responding well, obviously, he’s moving around very well. I guess I would say is all of the feedback we’re getting from our medical staff and George is extremely encouraging. I think it’s just with him making that determination (of when he’s ready to go on a minor-league rehab assignment). We are very close to that being the next piece to the equation," he said.

Springer has been limited to just four games so far this year as he continues to recover from a quad injury he suffered while rehabbing an oblique strain early in the season. In those four games, Springer has a batting average of .200 with two home runs and three RBI.

He signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays in January, making him the most expensive free agent signing in team history.