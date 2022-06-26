Springer returns to Jays' lineup for finale against Brewers

George Springer will make his return to the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup Sunday afternoon in the rubber match against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He will lead off and play centre field.

The 32-year-old hasn't played since leaving Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox with a right elbow injury.

Springer has stayed relatively healthy this season after appearing in just 78 games during the 2021 season, his first campaign in Toronto, due to various injuries.

Springer is hitting .260 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs over 63 games this season.

The Blue Jays are 40-31 on the season entering Sunday's play, 0.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot in the American League.