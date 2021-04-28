Phillips explains who has a say when Springer should play

The George Springer era for the Toronto Blue Jays has officially arrived.

The team confirmed that the offseason's prized free-agent addition will make his debut for the team he signed a six-year, $150 million deal with in January on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat from the lead-off spot.

"I want to play," Springer said in a Wednesday afternoon Zoom availability. "Sick and tired of being on the IL."

The 31-year-old Springer has missed the team's first 22 games with a quad injury.

A three-time All-Star, Springer spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros.