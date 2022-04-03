Springer's homer lifts Jays to win over Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — George Springer hit a two-run homer for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-5 pre-season win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Jays face Detroit on Monday and cap spring training Tuesday against Baltimore.

Toronto, 8-5 in the pre-season, opens the regular season at home Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Springer's two-out home run in the sixth inning off Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt broke a 5-5 deadlock.

Toronto starter Shaun Anderson gave up four runs on three hits in three innings of work. He walked one and struck out three.

Yankees shortstop Isiah-Kiner Falefa hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run.

Yankees starter Luis Gil allowed five runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

