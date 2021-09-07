The Toronto Blue Jays will be without slugger George Springer for the second game of their series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Springer fouled a ball off his knee in the eighth inning of Monday's 8-0 win over the Yankees. He was checked out, stayed in but gingerly walked back to the dugout after striking out and was replaced by Jake Lamb in the ninth.

Montoyo said after the game that Springer has a contusion and is day to day. Centre fielder Corey Dickerson will hit in the leadoff position, while Alejandro Kirk will be the DH.

Springer, who has missed most of his first season with Toronto because of various injuries, is hitting .260 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs in 56 games this year.

