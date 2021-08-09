Springer makes Jays' history with second straight Player of the Week honour

George Springer has been named the American League's Player of the Week for a second consecutive week, becoming the first member of the Toronto Blue Jays to accomplish the feat in franchise history.

So nice, he did it twice!



King George makes #BlueJays HISTORY 👑 pic.twitter.com/w2IKtAnest — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2021

Over seven games, Springer hit .364 with three home runs and 11 RBIs as well as an on-base percentage of .389. The great week was capped off on Sunday with an eighth inning three-run home run to take the 9-8 lead and eventual victory over the division rival Boston Red Sox.

After starting off slow due to injures, the 31-year-old Springer is now hitting .286 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in his first year with the Blue Jays.

Toronto went 9-2 in their return to the Rogers Centre and are in the thick of the playoff race.