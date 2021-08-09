6m ago
Springer makes Jays' history with second straight Player of the Week honour
George Springer has been named the American League's Player of the Week for a second consecutive week, becoming the first member of the Toronto Blue Jays to accomplish the feat in franchise history.
TSN.ca Staff
Over seven games, Springer hit .364 with three home runs and 11 RBIs as well as an on-base percentage of .389. The great week was capped off on Sunday with an eighth inning three-run home run to take the 9-8 lead and eventual victory over the division rival Boston Red Sox.
After starting off slow due to injures, the 31-year-old Springer is now hitting .286 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in his first year with the Blue Jays.
Toronto went 9-2 in their return to the Rogers Centre and are in the thick of the playoff race.