Host nation Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 Saturday in Dortmund to advance to the quarter-final Saturday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Germany scored on a Kai Havertz penalty kick in the 53rd minute that was awarded after a Joachim Andersen hand-ball inside the box. Moments earlier, Andersen looked to have opened the scoring for Denmark but had his goal called back on an offside.

That wasn't the first disallowed goal in the match as Germany looked to have a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes but Nico Schlotterbeck's header off a corner kick was called back due to a block on the build-up.

Germany put things out of reach when Jamal Musiala beat Denmark's keeper Kasper Schmeichel to take a two-goal lead.

The Germans controlled possession 55 per cent to 45 per cent during the match and fired 14 attempts on target compared to nine from the Danes.

Switzerland defeated defending champion Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday in Berlin to advance to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarters.

More to come.