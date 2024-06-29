Germany, Denmark even after first half in Round of 16

Host nation Germany and Denmark are even 0-0 after a back-and-forth opening half in their UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 matchup Saturday in Dortmund.

Play was suspended for about half an hour in the 35th minute due to severe weather. Neither team was able to find the back of the net once play returned.

Germany looked to have a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes but Nico Schlotterbeck's header off a corner kick was called back due to a block on the build-up.

Germany controlled play for the majority of the first half, winning possession 60 per cent to 40 per cent. They also fired eight shot attempts compared to seven from Denmark and had five corners compared to one from the Danes.

Switzerland defeated defending champion Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday in Berlin to advance to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarters.