2h ago
Canada-Kazakhstan pushed to 2:30pm ET after fire delay
The start of a Group A match between Germany and Denmark at the IIHF World Championship was delayed by a fire at the Helsinki Ice Hall in Finland on Thursday, TSN's Gord Miller reported.
TSN.ca Staff
Puck drop is now set for 11 a.m. ET after initially being schedule to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Canada's match with Kazakhstan was to begin at 1 p.m. ET and has now been pushed to 2:30 p.m. ET in the same arena later Thursday.