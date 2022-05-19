The start of a Group A match between Germany and Denmark at the IIHF World Championship was delayed by a fire at the Helsinki Ice Hall in Finland on Thursday, TSN's Gord Miller reported.

The start of the Ger/Den game at the ⁦@IIHFHockey⁩ Men’s World Championship has been delayed by a fire in the arena. pic.twitter.com/dzYXwruFrK — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) May 19, 2022

Puck drop is now set for 11 a.m. ET after initially being schedule to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Canada's match with Kazakhstan was to begin at 1 p.m. ET and has now been pushed to 2:30 p.m. ET in the same arena later Thursday.