New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning because of what the team labelled as left hamstring tightness.

After allowing his third run of the ballgame with two outs in the fourth inning, Cole seemed to motion to the Yankee dugout and was removed from the game shortly after.

Cole had allowed three runs on five hits and two walks prior to his departure as the Jays lead 3-1.

Cole came into Tuesday's start with a league-leading 14 wins and an ERA of 2.73 in 155.0 innings, establishing himself as one of the leading candidates in the American League Cy Young race.

The Yankees come into the matchup with a record of 78-59 and lead Toronto by three and a half games in the AL wild card race. They currently occupy the first position and are half a game ahead of the Boston Red Sox, who sit three games in front of the Blue Jays in second.