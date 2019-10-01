Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't interested in talking about his pending free agency in 2021. In fact, he says it’s "disrespectful" to do so.

''I'm not going to talk about it a lot,'' Antetokounmpo said Monday at Bucks media day. ''I think it's disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I'm going to do. So when the time is right, we're all going to talk about it. I don't think the time is right right now. ... I'm not going to talk about it a lot this season and I'm not going to try to address it.''

The four-year, $100 million contract Antetokounmpo, 24, signed with the Bucks in 2016 expires at the end of the 2020-21 season. Unquestionably, Antetokounmpo, who took home the NBA's MVP honours last season, will have many suitors.

Perhaps, as a means to get out front on the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, Bucks general manager Jon Horst recently spoke publically about offering his star player a super max contract next summer when he becomes eligible for one. As a result of his Horst's premature public comments, the NBA fined the Bucks $50,000.

In addition to his 2019 MVP trophy, Antetokounmpo, who hails from Greece, has been named an all-star three times in his previous six seasons in the NBA, all of which have been spent with the Bucks. He has averaged 18.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds over his career.