Which team needs their star to be 100% healthy more: Milwaukee or Atlanta?

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after he injured it in Game 4, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but it doesn't look like he'll be back in Game 5.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 vs. Hawks on Thursday with his left knee hyperextension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Giannis is listed as doubtful for Thursday night.

While Wojnarowski reports the ligaments are sound after his hyperextension, the timetable for Antetokounmpo's return is unclear.

The two-time MVP went down in the third quarter of Game 4 with a hyperextended left knee while trying to contest a dunk by Atlanta's Clint Capela. He was ruled out for the game shortly after.

The Hawks went on to win Game 4 110-88 to even the series at two games apiece.