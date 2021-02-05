Is too much being asked of NBA players to participate in All-Star game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to voice his displeasure with the idea of playing in an all-star game this season.

On Thursday, LeBron James said, "I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year." Adding, "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game."

On Friday, it was Giannis' turn.

Following Milwaukee's 123-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Antetokounmpo shared similar thoughts, saying that he would rather spend time with his family.

"At the end of the day, if we have the All-Star game, I hope the fans can be there, and we can give back to them." Giannis said "But, at the end of the day, if we have the All-Star game just to have an All-Star Game and don't have no fans, I don't see the point."

He added, "We all gotta follow the Big Dog (LeBron), man. The Big Dog says he has zero excitement, zero energy for the All-Star Game. I'm the same way. ... I can't worry about the All-Star Game. I want to see my family."