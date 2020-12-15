The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have ended before they started.

The Greek Freak announced on Twitter that he will sign a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million super-max extension with the Bucks, the largest contract in NBA history.

Rumours have swirled around the NBA that the 2020-21 season could be Antetokounmpo's last in Milwaukee after coming up short in the playoffs the past few seasons. The Toronto Raptors reportedly had interest in signing the All-Star next summer.

The 26-year-old averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 63 games with the Bucks last season, his seventh in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo, who was selected by Milwaukee with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has been named an All-Star the past four seasons and won the MVP award the past two seasons.

The native of Greece is entering the final year of a four-year, $100 million contract signed with the Bucks prior to the 2017-18 season.