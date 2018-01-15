1h ago
Giants acquire OF McCutchen from Pirates
TSN.ca Staff
The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pittsburgh Pirates according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is expected to be a complicated one once it is finalized.
McCutchen has been the subject of trade rumours once the Pirates fell out of the playoff race last season. He is a five-time All-Star, hitting .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI last season. He is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season.
The Giants were said to be in the mix to acquire Giancarlo Stanton before he was traded to the New York Yankees, but now have an impact bat in McCutchen. He joins third baseman Evan Longoria as the second big-name acquisition for the Giants this off-season.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports notes that the deal is not expected to stop the Giants from pursuing another top tier outfielder this off-season, particularly Lorenzo Cain.
Last season, the Pirates finished at 75-87, fourth in the Central division ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.