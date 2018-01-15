Donaldson found out about new deal just before teeing off

The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pittsburgh Pirates according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is expected to be a complicated one once it is finalized.

The Andrew McCutchen deal will be completed once medical reports are finalized between #SFGiants and #Pirates, teams say. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 15, 2018

McCutchen has been the subject of trade rumours once the Pirates fell out of the playoff race last season. He is a five-time All-Star, hitting .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI last season. He is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season.

The Giants were said to be in the mix to acquire Giancarlo Stanton before he was traded to the New York Yankees, but now have an impact bat in McCutchen. He joins third baseman Evan Longoria as the second big-name acquisition for the Giants this off-season.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports notes that the deal is not expected to stop the Giants from pursuing another top tier outfielder this off-season, particularly Lorenzo Cain.

the mccutchen deal shouldn't prevent #SFGiants from continuing to pursue lorenzo cain. they've needed 2 OF. cain would still fit. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2018

Last season, the Pirates finished at 75-87, fourth in the Central division ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.