Free-agent wide receiver Golden Tate has agreed to a contract with the New York Giants, per his sports representation, CAA Sports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tate's deal is for four years and is worth a total of $37.5 million with 23 million of the amount being fully guaranteed.

Tate fills a void the Giants had at the wide receiver position following their decision to trade star Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Tate spent last season between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with a combined 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to last season Tate had two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. A 2010 second-rounder, Tate started his career with the Seattle Seahawks before three and a half seasons with the Lions. The Notre Dame product has 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in 137 career regular season games. Tate was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014, his first in Detroit.