Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Marcus Stroman's blister acted up again Friday night, which may cause him to land on the disabled list.

"His blister flared up on him again. It was irritating him and it was affecting him a little bit. So, we’re discussing something. He may end up needing a DL stint to heal that thing up. We’re still talking about that," Gibbons said.

Stroman completed four innings while allowing five earned runs against the New York Yankees. It's the third start in a row he has dealt with blister issues, as he was forced to exit early from his outing last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stroman laboured Friday night, throwing 88 pitches while surrendering six hits and two walks. The Jays would eventually fall 7-5 in a rain-shortened seven inning contest.