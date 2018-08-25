Troy Tulowitzki's 2018 season is over before it even began.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said on Saturday that the team does not expect their 33-year-old shortstop to play for the team this season.

John Gibbons says he doesn't expect Troy Tulowitzki back this season #BlueJays — Dhiren Mahiban (@dcmahiban) August 25, 2018

The native of Santa Clara, CA has not played since July 29, 2018 when he injured his ankle trying to beat out an infield single. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list when ligament damage was discovered and shut down for the year after playing in only 66 games.

Tulowitzki entered 2018 with bone spurs in his ankles and did not take part in Grapefruit League. He was placed on the 60-day DL to start the season and has not been activated since.

The revelation from Gibbons comes in contrast to comments from Tulowitzki at the end of July when he joined the club for their series in Oakland against the Athletics.

No imminent return to game action for Tulowitzki. "As far as my health is concerned, I’m feeling better but just not ready to get back out there quite yet. When I come back I have to be right to play every single day." #Bluejays — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 31, 2018

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki was acquired in the summer of 2015 after nine-plus seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

In 238 games with the Jays, Tulowitzki has hit .250 with 36 home runs and 122 runs batted in with an OPS of .727. He has three years remaining after this season on a 10-year, $157.8 million deal signed with the Rockies in 2011.

Tulowitzki is in Toronto this weekend and is expected to address the media at some point.