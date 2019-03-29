Manchester United legend and Wales manager Ryan Giggs thinks that newly installed permanent manager and former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will keep the Red Devils in Champions League next season with a top-four finish.

United currently sits fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal in fourth and three points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in third and are coming off a loss to Wolves in the FA Cup quarterfinals and a 2-0 loss to the Gunners in the league, the only two domestic defeats of Solskjaer's reign, thus far.

"OK, the last two games haven't gone to plan, [but] if you have the momentum that the team have at the moment, that's all you want," Giggs said. "It won't be easy because there are some quality teams up there, but with the players they've got and the momentum, I don't see why we can't get top four."

United has eight matches remaining in their league schedule, including Saturday's visit to Old Trafford from Watford. The Red Devils still have league matches against second-place Manchester City and top-four-chasing Chelsea in the offing.

Giggs believes that Solskjaer - his teammate for 11 seasons - is the perfect man for the job because he understands how Old Trafford works in a way that outsiders simply could not.

"Solskjaer is someone who has played for the club, coached at the club too, and recognizes what a Manchester United player looks like," Giggs explained. "People from the outside may be a little bit skeptical about that, but when you have played at the club and experienced the way the fans want you to play, I think you understand more than someone coming from the outside."

On top of the remainder of the Prem schedule, United also has an upcoming Champions League quarterfinals tie with Barcelona with the first leg set for April 10. Giggs believes that Solskjaer's chats with iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson have been helpful, but that the Norwegian can handle things on his own.

"The wisdom [Ferguson]'s got, the experience he's got, it's a great shoulder to lean on," Giggs said. "Ole's his own person as well, he will want to do it his way."